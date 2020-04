LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the man charged with murder in a Friday night shooting in Lousiville.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said a judge set bond for Michael D. Jones at $500,000.

- Advertisement -

Jones appeared in court Monday afternoon. He turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said he shot 23-year-old Malik Hudson in the parking lot of Ivy Apartments Friday around 9 p.m.

Hudson died at a Jackson hospital Saturday.