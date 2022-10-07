Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tournament fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a perfect day to tee off and dozens of golfers in the Golden Triangle did just that for a good cause.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle hosted its annual golf tournament today at Lion Hills Center and Golf Club.

More than 20 teams of golfers participated.

In addition to playing a round of golf, players also registered for door prizes provided by local businesses and merchants.

The tournament is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers. Last year, they raised more than $40,000.

