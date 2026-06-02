Break From Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a period of daily rain chances, a break from the rain is finally here.

TONIGHT – There are still a few lingering showers towards our southern counties this evening, but no rain is expected overnight. Overnight lows in the mid-60’s will be slightly cooler than previously, but still relatively warm and muggy.

TOMORROW – Wednesday kicks off the break from the rain, waking up tomorrow morning with only a few clouds. Lots of sunshine will help temperatures stay warm in the mid-80s.

NEXT THREE DAYS – Not only is Wednesday rain free, but also Thursday and Friday! Temperatures won’t range too much from the mid-80s. A beautiful start to the summer!