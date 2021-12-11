Brief weekend cool-down not set to last and warmer temperatures return next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front overnight Friday and early Saturday morning brings cool temperatures to the area, in addition to the overnight severe threat. Cool temperatures will not last however, and by the end of next week highs will be back in the low 70s. The good news is that rain chances remain minimal throughout next week.

SATURDAY: The passing of a cold front around midday Saturday means the high temperature will actually occur in the morning and top out in the high 60s. Expect for temperatures to gradually decrease into the mid to low 50s by late afternoon, before lows bottom out in the 30s overnight.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns but the temperatures stay cool for at least one more day. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s as lows decrease into the 30s once again overnight. Our dry trend begins Sunday and will prevail for the next few days.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will steadily warm up throughout the week, eventually reaching the low 70s by Wednesday. The week will remain relatively dry as previously mentioned with few chances for the odd sprinkle in between. Clouds increase throughout the week as well, becoming mostly cloudy by Friday.