Briefly drying out before more severe weather later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a brief break from the rain and storms for tomorrow before another round of storms/severe weather moves in later this week.

TONIGHT – Clouds gradually clear out of the area this evening to give us calm and clear conditions overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 40s!

TOMORROW – Tuesday looks to be an overall pleasant day with a partly cloudy sky and highs climbing into the mid 70s! Clouds begin to fill back in late Tuesday evening ahead of more rain and storms moving in by Wednesday.

REST OF THIS WEEK – We have a very active weather pattern over the next few days with multiple rounds of rain and storms. Our next severe weather risk looks to be Wednesday evening heading into Thursday.