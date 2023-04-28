Briefly drying out Friday, more rain Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After Thursday’s storms, Friday dries out temporarily. Additional rain chances move in Saturday PM.

FRIDAY: While clouds and patchy fog will likely prevail early, clearing is expected in the afternoon with intervals of sun. Highs should top out in the lower to possible middle 70s.

SATURDAY: While the day starts mostly dry, rain is set to develop into the region again by afternoon and evening. Expect a fairly high coverage of showers, heavy in spots, with a chance of a couple thunderstorms. Before the rain arrives, highs should reach the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Any showers should clear out early in the day, leaving a gradually clearing sky and highs in the low 70s by afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Generally speaking, below average temperatures look to stick around most of the week. Spotty showers are possible Monday, but mostly dry weather looks to continue through mid-week. A slightly higher chance of rain could develop Thursday into Friday…stay tuned!