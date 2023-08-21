Bringing the HEAT

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – No easy way to say it, it is going to be brutally hot this week. High temperatures are expected to push into triple digits and hold on to them for multiple days. Take care of yourselves!

MONDAY NIGHT: It was hot today, with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Tonight’s low temps will be mild, in the middle 70s. Sky conditions are expected to say mainly clear tonight. Humidity levels will stay lower too.

TUESDAY: Another day in the upper 90s, teasing towards triple digits! With lower humidity, the heat index should stay below 105 degrees. Not that it makes it any less hot when you head outdoors! Light cloud coverage will remain in the sky. Overnight low temperatures will again fall into the middle 70s.

WED-FRI: The peak of the “heat dome” will be in full swing. High temperatures will reach into triple digits and maintain through to the end of the week. Conditions are going to stay dry and lightly clouded. Middle 70s overnight will continue.