Several rain chances this week, mid-week breather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There will be several chances for rain throughout this week. Specifically at the start and end. Wednesday will bring a mid-week breather from the rain. Temperatures will be staying warm.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds maintain throughout the evening. The chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will come overnight into early Tuesday morning. All of these factors will keep temperatures tonight mild, in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the early morning. Some showers could bring locally heavy amounts of rainfall. The rest of the morning and afternoon should be fairly dry. High temperatures are continuing in the lower 80s, slightly below average. A cold front will be moving through from the NW, bringing the potential for a few more scattered showers throughout the late afternoon to early evening. Low temps drop into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Taking a breather from any chance of rain. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy, allowing for a few breaks of sun to come through. High temps maintain in the lower 80s for the middle of the week, with overnight lows falling again into the lower 60s.