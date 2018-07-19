Broadnax poised to take reins of Noxubee Schools, pending takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – If Governor Phil Bryant approves the takeover in Noxubee County a South Dakota educator will be in charge of restoring the district to good standing.

The hiring of Rod Broadnax as the superintendent was also approved as part of the board meeting.

Broadnax currently serves as Superintendent of the McIntosh School district in Bismarck, South Dakota.

Before that he headed up the Esmerelda County Schools in Carson City Nevada. His career has also carried him to Charlotte, North Carolina and Indianapolis, Indiana where he served in a variety of teaching and administrative roles.

Broadnax is also among the people who applied for the Alabama State Superintendent of Education position in 2016.

Below is the public version of his application which shows his entire professional resume and what some colleagues think about Broadnax.

Broadnax Ala Edu Dept Application