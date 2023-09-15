Budget highlights: Most Lowndes County offices see increase in funding

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors are not raising taxes but are giving most employees a pay raise. County leaders approved the $80 million budget for next year.

Hourly employees will receive a $0.50 raise and most salary employees will see a pay increase.

The county plans to withdraw $1.1 million from the hospital trust fund to use in the budget. That’s money in an account from the sale of the hospital.

Supervisors will also spend $2.8 million in ARPA funds leftover from this fiscal year.

Most county offices did have a budget increase.

