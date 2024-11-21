Building community is theme of Tupelo’s Thanksgiving Service

The inaugural Community Spirit Award is presented to a longtime volunteer

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Whether it was music from the Parkway Elementary Voice Wave Choir, the THS Madrigals, or the keynote address, the theme was building and maintaining a strong community that benefits everyone. The Thanksgiving service is organized by the Community Outreach Task Force. Dr. Harold Wilson is a pastor and is also task force chairman.

“It has been a thrilling experience, to meet so many people, to collaborate, people are doing so many good things. People think others are not doing things, there are a lot of things being done behind the scenes that does not make the press, does not get blasted everywhere, but a lot of people are doing a lot of good things,” said Dr. Wilson.

One of those longtime volunteers was recognized during the service. Sarah Young received the inaugural Community Spirit Award, for her years of selfless work helping others.

“I am highly honored and deeply grateful, I surely am, it has been a wonderful hometown, we stand on the shoulders of wonderful leaders who have made Tupelo what it is today and those who have stepped forward to carry on that leadership for the future,” Young said.

One of those younger leaders is Dr. Lindsay Brett, Director of Community Partnerships for Lee County Schools. Dr. Brett gave the keynote address and said when the community works together, everyone benefits.

“We are doing the work together and that is what community is about, collaboration, holding hands together and working together and working this thing called life out together,” Dr. Brett said.

This service is always held the week before Thanksgiving, and it is a reminder that no matter how hectic things get during the Christmas season, there is an awful lot to be thankful for, in a city that truly values community.

The Community Outreach Task Force meets the second Tuesday of each month and new members are always welcomed.