Building ruled a total loss after a fire in Kilmichael

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) – A building in Kilmichael is ruled a total loss after an early morning fire.

According to Chief Dave Elridge, after the storms rolled through, the call came in after 1:30 am.

When crews arrived, the building was fully involved, but no one was in the building.

Elridge said the structure has been empty for years, located at 508 South Depot Street.

Kilmichael and Poplar Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

The fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

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