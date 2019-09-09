Bulldogs Defense Relying On Turnovers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the biggest questions for Mississippi State defensively was how to was that unit going to replace three NFL first-rounders.

Two games into the 2019 season, the answer has been relentlessly taking the football.

The Bulldogs rank tied for second in the country in turnovers forced through two games, forcing seven combined turnovers.

“The fabric of this defense is woven differently, where you lose some of those key components,” head coach Joe Moorhead said.

“Our sum has to be greater than our parts, as an entire team this year, and the defense as well. I think, for us, we’re maybe not creating as many three and outs, or hold a team and force them to punt…our calling card could be creating turnovers, and if we continue to do that, i think it’ll benefit us throughout the season.”

Mississippi State will host Kansas State at Davis-Wade Stadium at 11 AM, Saturday (ESPN).

OTHER BULLDOG NOTES:

-Moorhead said starting quarterback Tommy Stevens is day-to-day with the shoulder injury he suffered against Southern Miss.

-Transfer running back Kareem Walker has been cleared by the NCAA, and has enrolled at Mississippi State.

-Transfer defensive tackle Allen Love’s eligibility request to the NCAA was denied again.