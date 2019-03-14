Bulldogs Go Wire-To-Wire In Win Over Texas A&M

NASHVILLE, TN. (WCBI) — Mississippi State showed no mercy to Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, defeating the Aggies 80-54.

The 6-seed Bulldogs won in wire-to-wire fashion, Lamar Peters hitting a three to start the game, and MSU didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Peters led a balanced attack for the Bulldogs, scoring 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3PT), with Tyson Carter scoring 14, and Quinndary Weatherspoon adding an additional 12 points. Seven players to reach the floor in the first half scored.

Mississippi State advances to the quarterfinals to face 3-seed Tennessee. The Vols defeated Mississippi State 71-54 on March 5th.

The Bulldogs and the Vols tip off in Nashville around 8:30 PM (25 minutes after Kentucky and Alabama.)