Bulls on Main back for a third year in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Grab your cowboy boots and hat because we are heading to downtown Amory for some rodeo fun.

Bulls on Main is back for a third year.

What started as an idea between two friends at lunch one day has turned into a community favorite.

The two-day, free event will include bull riding, barrel racing, sheep and pony rides, live music, and more.

“We came up with the idea shortly after the tornado hit Amory. We wanted to come up with a way to give back to the families in Amory that needed something to do for the kids and a free event to bring them out to. And I don’t know hardly anyone who doesn’t like a good rodeo. We have a lot of stuff for the kids, from pony rides to sheep riding, calf scrambles, and then we follow it up with a professional bull riding event,” said Bulls on Main Co-Founder Michael Cole.

Gates opened this afternoon at 4 pm.

Bulls start bucking at 7 pm.

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