Buyers and vendors share outlook on summer market furniture industry

Buyers and vendors share outlook on summer market

Experts say tariffs will bring more jobs to Mississippi furniture factories

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – At the Rutherford Home Furniture showroom, business was brisk.

John Beard is the executive vice president of Georgia-based Rutherford Home Furniture. This is the first time the company has shown at the Tupelo Market.

“This market has been outstanding; we have written lots of business here,” Beard said.

More than 60 vendors are showcasing their merchandise to buyers representing stores nationwide.

“I love coming and meeting the people, been coming for so many years, we enjoy coming back and visiting and showing them our new items,” said Brenda Sones, owner of Glitz & Glamour II.

Adam Cleveland is Chief Operations Officer for the Tupelo Furniture Market. He said all the space at the summer market is sold. He believes the outlook for the furniture industry is strong, and regarding tariffs, Cleveland said it means more business for Mississippi manufacturers.

“Just like anything, there are growing pains, but at the end of the day, it will bring more jobs back to the US and people like American and Mississippi-made products because they associate quality here, and it is the truth,” Cleveland said.

Vendors and buyers say that while the furniture industry is steady, lower interest rates by the Federal Reserve would mean a big boost in business.

“If we could get some more houses sold, that would help the furniture industry. If interest rates came down a little, I think it would help,” said Shane Spiller, owner of Spiller Furniture and Mattress.

“It would get people more motivated to buy or sell,” said Joe Abu, of New Look Furniture.

The market wraps up on Thursday, August 14.

There are also indications the Fed may cut interest rates in September.

