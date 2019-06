CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Choctaw County deputies continue to investigate another burglary at Bywy Country Store.

Investigators say the break-in happened on June 15th.

The burglary could be related to a similar crime in Kemper County.

Law enforcement in Choctaw, Winston and Kemper Counties are investigating the case.

If you have any information, call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department.