Calendar: Week of December 2

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



Monday kicks off National Tax Security Awareness Week, with the IRS urging taxpayers to take additional steps to protect their tax data and identities.

Watch the IRS video, “Easy Steps to Protect Your Computer and Phone”

Easy Steps to Protect Your Computer and Phone by IRSvideos on YouTube



On Tuesday, Olympic figure skating gold medalist Katarina Witt turns 54.

Katarina Witt ice skates to “Carmen” at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, for which she won a Gold Medal:

[HQ] Katarina Witt 1988 Olympics LP (CBS) by emmadlals on YouTube



Wednesday is National Cookie Day, a celebration apparently inspired by “Sesame Street”‘s Cookie Monster.



Thursday sees the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.



On Friday, the British rock group The Who release their first album in 13 years, titled (appropriately enough) “Who.”

To listen to “Ball and Chain” from The Who’s new album, click on the video player below:

THE WHO: ‘BALL AND CHAIN’ (New Song) by TheWho on YouTube



And Saturday, December 7th, is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that killed 2,403 American service members and civilians.

Watch Lee Cowan’s 2016 “Sunday Morning” report, “Remembering Pearl Harbor”:

