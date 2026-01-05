Calhoun County Firefighters responded to a fire on New Year’s Eve

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A three and a half hour New Year’s Eve fire in derma, destroyed the last remaining building from the former Calhoun county agricultural school.

According to sabougla Volunteer Fire Department, the department was called to help the Derma Volunteer Fire Department with the building fire at 9:30 on New Year’s Eve night.

Firefighters from across Calhoun county came together to extinguish the flames.

Derma, Calhoun City, Sabougla, and Big Creek fire departments all responded to the structure fire.

The building was the last standing building from the school, which was founded in the early 1900’s in Derma.

The other buildings from the Calhoun County Agricultural School, was destroyed in a 1989 fire.

The caused of the fire has not been released.

The scene was cleared around one o’clock on New year’s morning.

