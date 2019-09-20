California sues Trump over fuel emissions rollback

California is following through on its promise to take the Trump administration to court after the White House’s latest move to roll back California’s authority to set automotive vehicle emission standards. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with Governor Gavin Newsom, led a joint coalition of 24 attorneys general and the cities of Los Angeles and New York in filing a lawsuit against the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

- Advertisement -

The suit comes after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Thursday that the EPA would withdraw the 2013 Clean Air Act waiver that enabled California to set its own tailpipe greenhouse gas emission standards.

President Trump touted the move in a tweet on Wednesday, saying that it would result in less expensive and safer cars, and insisting that new cars would be cleaner, even though they will burn more gasoline than they would have under the fuel efficiency standards established during President Obama’s administration.

Trending News

“Two courts have already upheld California’s emissions standards, rejecting the argument the Trump Administration resurrects to justify its misguided Preemption Rule. Yet, the Administration insists on attacking the authority of California and other states to tackle air pollution and protect public health,” Becerra said.

“The Oval Office is really not a place for on-the-job training. President Trump should have at least read the instruction manual he inherited when he assumed the Presidency, in particular the chapter on respecting the Rule of Law. Mr. President, we’ll see you in court,” Becerra added.

The rollback is a part of the new “One National Program Rule,” which, as the name states, means the federal government will have one set of nationwide fuel economy and greenhouse gas emission standards for automobiles and light-duty trucks.

After Friday’s filing, Governor Newsom admonished the president, saying his latest move is “bad for our air. Bad for our health. Bad for our economy.”

“We will see him in court,” he added.