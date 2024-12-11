Calm for a little bit

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Overall, conditions will be calm for a few more days. Just with cool temperatures. Temperatures rise and rain returns for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and COLDER! The gusty breeze from the day will likely calm, allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Bundle up before sending the kids off to the buses in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the middle 50s. There will be lots of sun shining down! Overnight lows will still be cold, in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer with the high temps for the end of the week, reaching upper 50s. Clouds will increasingly cover more of the sky throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The added amount of clouds in the sky will help keep temperatures overnight slightly warmer, in the middle 40s.

WEEKEND: Pushing high temps into the low to middle 60s! Saturday brings in the next round of rain. Light showers to start the day will build some intensity throughout the afternoon and evening. A few showers will continue through Sunday too. Low temps will be much more tolerable, in the low to middle 50s.