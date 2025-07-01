July brings more hot weather

Columbus, Mississippi (WCBI)– Scattered showers continue across our area after the passing of a cold front earlier today. Our temperatures won’t see much change, though, as we will remain quite warm for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Some very isolated showers may continue to move across our area this evening, but these will clear out by the morning hours. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the lower-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will quickly climb towards our high of 90, and it will be another warm and muggy day. Wednesday afternoon will yet again bring chances of isolated pop-up showers to our area, but not everyone will see rain. Lows on Wednesday night will be in the upper-60s.

REST OF WEEK: For the most part, the end of the week will be similar to Wednesday. Rain chances remain low, but pop-up showers in the afternoons are could occur in some areas. Temperatures will slowly climb as we head into the weekend- we will reach the mid-90s on both Saturday and Sunday.