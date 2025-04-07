Calmer and cooler to start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After many weeks of off and on severe weather risks here in Northeast Mississippi, things are looking to quiet down over the next few days. A cooler and drier air mass is set to settle in the region behind yesterday’s severe storms, providing some relief from the hot temperatures and humidity.

TONIGHT: Cool, quiet, and overcast. Expect tonight’s temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s area wide with heavy cloud coverage.

MONDAY: We will start the day off with clouds overhead and cool temperatures in the 40s. High temperatures stay below our April average by nearly fifteen degrees as temperatures stay locked in to the lower 60s. By the afternoon and towards the evening, the clouds will slowly begin to gradually clear out, allowing for another night of chilly temperatures in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday and Wednesday are looking pleasant and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and a mostly clear sky. Thursday evening brings another slight chance for a light shower as a weak cold front pushes through. Have a great week!