Capital One customers unable to withdraw money after outage

What’s in your wallet? Not enough cash, said angry Capital One customers after the bank suffered a widespread systems outage on Friday that stopped them from withdrawing money, blocked direct deposits and interfered with other transactions.

Capital One said on Twitter that it was experiencing a “technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts.”

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

- Advertisement -

According to the website DownDetector, Capital One customers started reporting problems early Friday morning, with more than 2,500 outage reports in the past hour alone.

Trending News

On social media, several people expressed frustration about about direct deposits that never showed up in their accounts, while others said they logged in to be told — wrongly — that they had no money.

One Twitter user also complained about not being able to buy a ticket for a business trip and getting penalized by a business that couldn’t process a payment linked to the person’s Capital One account. Another person worried about what impact the outage would have on writing checks.

I travel out of town for work this morning and I cannot purchase a ticket. I’ve also received a penalty from a vendor that attempted to process a payment. Happy November 1st, amirite?! — Quiet Madman (@Psycho_Chips) November 1, 2019

Guess what. It’s rent day. What’s going to happen is my check going to bounce???? I also have payments scheduled. — Bernard Grobman (@nycproducer) November 1, 2019

When this reporter attempted to log in to her Capital One account at 11:35 a.m., all that loaded was an error page.

The outage is badly timed, coming on a Friday and on the first of the month — a date on which millions of people typically pay their bills.

Representatives for Capital One did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the scope and cause of the outage.

This is a developing story.