Cardi B’s strip club fight case to be presented to grand jury

New York — Cardi B made a court appearance Friday in a case stemming from a fight at a New York strip club. Police say the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

She faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the melee. Prosecutors said they would present the case to a grand jury.

The Grammy-winning rapper — in a pink pantsuit and long, sparkling pink fingernails — appeared somber and did not speak during the hearing. Her lawyer has said that she didn’t harm anybody.

Last month, Cardi B rejected a plea deal related to the case that would’ve included her pleading guilty to one misdemeanor charge in exchange for not receiving a sentence, CBS New York reported. The rapper is due back in court August 9 for a hearing.

The conditions of her parole were continued, which includes an order preventing her from contacting the people she allegedly injured.