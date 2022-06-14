Boys and Girls Club members get to know their local police officers

Tupelo police visit the Northside club as part of Career

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of the Northside Boys and Girls Club of Tupelo had a unique opportunity to visit with police officers, as part of a summer program.

It was a chance for members of the Northside Boys and Girls Club to ask Lieutenant Katarsha White about any police related topic. One youngster wanted to know about the use of K-9s.

“Sometimes they are utilized for finding missing persons, how many remember the girl who went missing last Friday, K 9 utilized to help locate her,” Lt. White said.

Club members were also able to see Corporal Jay Marshall’s police car, and learn about its special features.

Lieutenant White said the visit is a chance for the young people to see the police, in a different light.

” The question was asked by me, how many don’t like law enforcement, and a few hands went up, so my goal in that question was to debunk some of those myths about us. One of the things I said to the teen group, or other group, was to take the opportunity to have a conversation with us. That’s important, get to know us,” Lt. White said.

The visit by the police is part of Career Week at the Northside Boys and Girls Club. it’s an opportunity to expose young people to different career paths, and when it comes to the police, to let youngsters know that police are their friends and are there to help them.

” Opportunity they got to be one on one, instead of being in a bad situation, they told them their names, if they needed help, they also told them what the resource officer’s schools and everything,” said Tina Harris, program staff at the Northside Club.

“Police are there to help the community and make people safe,” said member Chloe Clark.

” Police, they can be helpful, in many ways, all police officers aren’t the same, and if you’re in an emergency or danger, you shouldn’t hesitate to call the police, because that’s what they are there for,” said a member Zachaques McAllister.

During Career Week, Firefighters, EMTs, and members of the military will also visit the Northside Club.

Summer programs continue through mid-July at the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.