Starting July with Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy July! It will be the last day of the week with high rain chances. A cold front will approach from the NW this evening, but it will not make temperatures cooler.

TUESDAY: A cold front will approach this evening with storm potential remaining in the afternoon to evening hours. Rain and storms will begin around peak temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 90s. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: After showers and thunderstorms pass, lows will drop into the low 70s with calm conditions.

REST OF WEEK: Highs will increase into the weekend with most areas reaching the mid 90s by Saturday. More isolated showers than scattered showers to end the week and into the weekend. Most areas will not see rain, but others will. For the 4th of July weekend, it will still be humid and hot. Luckily, less rain though!