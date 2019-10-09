Cayson, Lehman named Co-Athletes of the Week

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo High School slow-pitch softball team continues its playoff run led by two playmakers. Senior Nakiya Cayson and junior Paris Lehman have put up huge numbers all season to help get the team to this point of the season.

Prior to Tuesday night’s series against Columbus, Cayson had five home runs and 24 RBI’s while batting on average .403 for the season. Lehman has 19 home runs to her name and 52 RBI’s while batting on average of .603.

The two combined for three home runs in the series against Columbus and both are hoping to elevate their play and help the Lady Wave push for a state title.

“I feel like graduating five seniors last year including Ivy Watts who was a pretty big bat and contributor so I had to step up,” Paris Lehman said. “Step up and fill her shoes and be a leader like she was. Hit that way like she did so we can have some more success in the lineup.”

“I try to come in with the best attitude possible and give the upmost effort. That’s helped me be the best player I can possibly be,” Nakiya Cason said. “Just an honor because it means all the work I put in and effort from my team is being brought to the spotlight.”