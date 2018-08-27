Charges against Pontotoc teen have been dropped

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A teenager is cleared of all charges after a weekend shooting in Monroe County.

Earlier today, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating Tadarious McIntosh, 19, of Pontotoc, was charged with Assault-Aggravated with a Deadly Weapon.

Late monday afternoon, all charges against the 19 year old have been dropped.

The investigation continues into that Saturday morning shooting.

Deputies were first called about a noise complaint at a cabin on Old Houston Road, near Aberdeen.

Before they arrived, investigators say shots were fired and three people were injured.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.