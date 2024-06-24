Charleston French commits to North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE — Sophomore running back Charleston French announced that he will forego his sophomore season at Itawamba Community College and transfer to the University of North Carolina.

French, who had a historic season for the Indians, rushed for 924 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 102.7 yards per game, the most since 2015 when Kansas signee Octavious Matthews rushed for 808 yards.

The Amory native had a breakout performance, racking up 248 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns in ICC’s 30-25 win over Coahoma, the most rushing yards in a game since New Mexico signee Richard McQuarley’s 258 yards and three scores in a 38-19 win over Northeast in 2014.

He earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 honors and was named First Team All-MACCC by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. He was also selected as MACCC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Indians’ win over Coahoma.

French is the first ICC football player to sign with North Carolina.

The Tar Heels finished 8-5 overall, tied for sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with a 4-4 record, and participated in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. North Carolina will open the 2024 season at the University of Minnesota on Thursday, August 29.

The Indians will also open their season that Thursday when they travel to Hinds for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.