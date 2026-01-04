Chess players wanted: Local woman begins chess club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) If you’re looking for something new to try in the New Year, there’s a club forming in Columbus.

And a local woman is hoping to bring more people to the table.

Clara Ortega had a goal. She wanted to meet other people who loved chess as much as she did, who wanted to improve their game, and meet other people. Ortega began Chess Club, hosting the first one Saturday at Fired Up Studio.

“I’m a beginner. I know how it works and I’ve been playing on and off for years but I’m not great. And I’m trying to get better. So, it takes playing some other people who are better than you to get better,” Ortega said.

She said she never considered it helping someone through seasonal depression or it would be a way for people to create a new hobby. She just wanted to find more people to connect with.

“I thought it would be a good idea to get some people to play with. I’ve been playing with Jason a lot but we kind of needed some more people to play with. So, just trying to find some chess players,” she said.

For some, chess can be intimidating. Ortega says it’s okay if you have never played the game. You don’t have to be a pro; she just wants you to come. She said until recently, she never had the patience to finish a whole game. Finding confidence has helped and she thinks that can help someone else.

“It’s an intimidating game. And it wasn’t until this year that I finally have the patience to stick through a whole game. And it kind of put some confidence in myself too to see the game through,” Ortega said.

She said this is just the first one of – hopefully – many more. Ortega said once they learn people’s schedules and interests, they can plan more. But she wants it to continue.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.