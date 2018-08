NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton couple is jailed on a child abuse charge after doctors find drugs in their child’s system.

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan says Tracy and Donna Rhynes were arrested Wednesday after his department was notified of the child’s condition.

The couple had taken the child to the doctor and during that visit traces of methamphetamine were found and police called.