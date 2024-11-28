Choctaw County and East Webster Prepare for 3A Semifinal Playoff Game

Both District Schools Seeking First State Title

Choctaw County is set to host East Webster on Friday for a chance to play in the state championship game. With both teams playing in the same district, Friday’s matchup could not be more familiar.

Both teams enter the matchup 12-1 on the season. However, East Webster’s lone loss came in October against Choctaw County, setting up the Wolverines to get their revenge. For the home team, the Chargers are seeking their first-ever state title game birth in school history.

The game is set to kick off at 7 P.M. Central at Choctaw County High School.