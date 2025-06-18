BIO: CARLO BARONE

CARLO BARONE

WCBI SPORTS

Carlo joined WCBI in October 2024 after graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Media.

He grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana, and attended Valparaiso High School where he played basketball and ran cross country. Carlo knew that he loved sports at a young age when he started watching NFL football with his family. His interest soon became a hobby as he noticed he was interested in sports much more than other kids his age.

Carlo took his love for sports and journalism with him to The Media School at Indiana University where he quickly became heavily involved in their sports media program. He interned at WISH-TV in Indianapolis, IN, where he gained valuable experience in local television aiding in their operations. As a senior, he was appointed as the Director of The Hoosier Network, a student-run website covering over 25 varsity sports at Indiana University and Indianapolis, IN. He was also a sideline reporter for Big Ten+ and a multimedia journalist for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game during his final year in Bloomington. When Carlo is not working, you can find him staying active or playing pickup basketball around the area. If you see him around Columbus or Starkville, feel free to say hello! If you have any story tips or want to connect with Carlo, you can follow him on Twitter/X at https://x.com/CarloBaroneTV or email him at cbarone@wcbi.com.