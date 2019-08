CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County deputies are asking for your help to find a suspected burglar.

25-year-old Deandre Dotson is wanted for burglary. He’s 6’4 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Investigators said one burglary happened on Pensacola Road.

He could be in a Lincoln Town Car or Mercury Grand Marque, both would have a Choctaw County license plate.

Dotson is out on bond for another burglary arrest.

If you know where he is, call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.