Chuck Schumer, Peter King rally for background check bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and GOP Rep. Peter King, both from New York, are rallying in support of bipartisan universal background check legislation Tuesday morning. The legislation passed in the House, but has been stalled in the Senate.

Schumer and King argue that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is personally responsible for blocking the legislation from being considered in the Senate, as he has not brought it to the Senate floor for debate or for a vote.

In February, the Democratic-controlled House approved the bill requiring federal background checks for all gun sales, including at gun shows, following a string of mass shootings. A companion bill, also passed by the House, would allow for more time for sellers to receive background check results on potential customers.

The legislation has become a rallying cry for Democrats who say more background checks could help prevent future tragedies. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cited the House-backed legislation as grounds for calling the Senate back to Washington for an emergency session.

“Leader McConnell, do the right thing,” Schumer said on Sunday. “Call an emergency session. Wherever the senators are. Put the House bill on the floor, and it will pass. And the president, my guess is, will have no choice but to sign it. And maybe we can do something to begin dealing with gun laws in a rational way.”

Schumer and King are rallying in a Walmart parking lot on Long Island, New York. The event comes two days after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting in a Walmart and the parking lot of an El Paso, Texas shopping mall. Hours later, nine people were killed in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

In a tweet Monday, President Trump urged Congress to consider passing background check legislation. “Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” he added.

However, in a speech later Monday, Mr. Trump did not call for stricter background checks. He urged Congress to find “bipartisan solutions,” and reiterated his support for “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who appear to pose an imminent threat.