Citizens gather to discuss inequality in underfunded communities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Citizens gathered to address the inequity within underfunded communities.

A Day of Connection and Community was held at The Southern with an emphasis on police relations and engagement.

Parole to Pride founder Sharon Jones believes solutions for the community can be found within.

Among the panelist were educators, activists, and the city Mayor.

“I want us to take leadership strategic leadership point that we can take back to our community also things that we can implement in the community to reduce crime with youth; we also have educators here that can tell us how to be mentors to those kids in our community just to engage with the city officials to see what we can do to assist them and also see what they can do to help us,” said Jones.

Jones hopes to continue to spread awareness and increase community outreach.

