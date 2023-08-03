City leaders in Starkville looking to increase pay for city workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Starkville are looking to pay their workers but it will cost home and property owners a little more.

The city’s Ad-valorem tax is currently set at 30.3% and at the meeting city leaders decided to increase it by 1.87% which would increase the tax to 33%, even.

No decision has been made yet on when this will take effect but Mayor Lynn Spruill said she wanted to make the community aware and let them know where their dollars are going.

“It’s extremely difficult to keep up with people and to attract good people and we want to do both because our people are our biggest asset and if you like what’s going on in the city you like it because our employees are doing what they are supposed to do and they’re doing a really good job we want to make sure that they want to stay with us and that they see the benefit of that and that we show them that we appreciate them and part of the way that you do that is to provide them a good wage which goes with what they are doing,” said Spruill.

The increase will be discussed again at the next board meeting on August 15.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter