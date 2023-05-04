City of Columbus gears up for 27th annual Market Street Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the busiest festivals in our area, and we’re two days away from it. The 27th annual Market Street Festival kicks off Friday evening and runs through Saturday afternoon.

However, preparation takes place year-round. It’s an event that’s 364 days in the making.

“Preparations really go on throughout the year and this year we are so fortunate to have a waiting list of about 20 vendors so we have filled every single spot of 220 arts and crafts vendors and over 20 food vendors,” said market street coordinator Amber Brislin.

Brislin has been over the festival for 15 years. She said she’s excited to see all the vendors and musicians coming to Columbus.

She knows that for some it will be the most traction the city will see all year but getting 200-plus vendors in town doesn’t happen overnight.

“Communicating with those vendors making sure they have all their details they know where to go and what to do and what time to be there there are so many behind-the-scenes preparations that keep us busy inside this office,” said Brislin.

A significant part of mapping out the event is closing off some streets.

“On a main street between 4th and 5th, it will be closed at 6 a.m. The remainder of the main street down to 7th street and then 5th street will be closed from second avenue on down the third and they will close at 3 pm on Friday,” said Director of Main Street Columbus Barbara Bigelow.

Bigelow said Friday’s concert will start at 6 p.m. and the festival will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Bigelow and Brislin encouraged all surrounding communities to come out and enjoy what the festival has to offer

Parking and Street Closings Information: Street Closings Map 2023

