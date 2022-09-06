City of Columbus will host another public hearing on its proposed budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus will host another public hearing on its proposed budget this week.

Right now, the city council will not consider a tax increase.

However, the Columbus Municipal School District is planning to raise taxes through a 4.17 millage increase.

The increase in ad valorem taxes means taxes on homes, car tags, and other business property will go up.

The meeting will be on the morning of September 15th at City Hall.