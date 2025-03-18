Clay Co. marks 1 year anniversary for deadly nightclub shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting.

On March 3, a shooting broke out at the Oasis Lounge just off Highway 45 in Clay County.

That night, 20-year-old Taleese Chandler was killed and 12 others were injured.

On July 24, 23-year-old Tyler Brooks of Macon was arrested. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder and 12 counts of aggravated assault.

Brooks is currently out on bond.

Since the deadly incident, Clay County Supervisor passed a nightclub ordinance that put new regulations in place for cameras, capacity, and face coverings.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office believe more people are involved in the shooting

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 494-2896, or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.

