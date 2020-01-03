Clay County emergency officials continue search for missing man

On Friday morning, The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries set out on the Houlka Creek in hopes to find 59-year-old David Box. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Box has been missing since Wednesday.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is now on day three of trying to find David Box.

The sheriff’s office is using multiple resources in hopes of finding Mr. Box safe.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is assisting West Point Fire and Rescue, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and emergency management.

Those agencies are actively searching in hopes to bring him home.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Box has been missing since Wednesday.

“He was reported missing to us sometime after 10 o’clock. During the investigations, we discovered that he was last seen early morning hours of New Years Day,” said Scott.

Box’s vehicle was found along this road in Mclemore Bottom. That’s in the northern part of Clay County.

“We do know that the car was seen in Mclemore Bottom about a quarter to 2 on New Year’s Day. We’re trying to establish a timeline of Mr.Box New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day,” said Scott.

With a possible lead, law enforcement hope it can determine Box’s direction.

“We’re going to fly a drone, we’re going to do everything that we can. There’s a-lot of interviewing and talking to people who last had contact with him,” said Scott.

Clay County EMA Director Torrey Williams said in a time of crisis for a single family, the whole community pulls together.

“When disaster strikes or something bad happens in a community, everybody does pitch in and get together and do the best that they can to help. We pull a lot of resources to find anybody. We like to think or I like to think I would like for somebody to do the same for me,” said Williams.

“These agencies in the Golden Triangle work together so well. Anytime there’s an agency in need they’re always going to step in and help,” said Scott.

If you have any additional information about David Box please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.