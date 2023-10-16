Clear and cool first half of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions are going to be on repeat for the first several days of this week, with slightly increasing temperatures. Forecast changes look to be returning the last of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: After a mostly clear day, temperatures only reached into the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly clear sky will continue. Temperatures are going to get chilly quick, dropping into the low to middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Slight warm up, only by a few degrees, into the lower 70s. We are expecting another mostly sunny day, another very nice fall day for NE MS. Overnight low temperatures are going to be staying in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A little bit warmer! High temperatures for the middle of the week will be in the middle 70s. More of the same for the sky conditions. Mostly sunny! Overnight lows will be slightly warmer too, in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A cold front is on the way! Rain looks to be in the forecast for the end of the week. Stick with us throughout the week for more details!