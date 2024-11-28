Clearing out for your Thanksgiving feast!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front passed through early this morning, we should see some clearing throughout the day and a cold night ahead with temps near freezing.

TURKEY DAY: We should remain dry for the rest of the day, with the sky turning from overcast to partly/mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will only be able to reach into the low 50s after a strong cold front. Overall, any Thanksgiving travel should be pretty easy going within the state. Lows tonight will plummet close to freezing, and with calming winds overnight, we could wake up to some frost.

BLACK FRIDAY: Another cooler day with high temps around 50 degrees in the afternoon, with a chilly north wind at 5-10 mph. If you plan on going to Oxford for the egg bowl, I’d suggest bundling up, because once the sun sets it will get cold fast, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s!

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look very similar to Friday, with frost likely in the mornings, a clear sky, and high temps in the low 50s. Good weather to enjoy CFB rivalry weekend with a bowl of chili. Low temperatures will again be in the mid 20s both nights.