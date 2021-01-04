More clouds than sun today, rain returns Thursday

Aside from some morning sun and a few peeks through the day, most of Monday will be cool and mostly cloudy. In fact, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun through the week with temperatures staying cool. Rain moves in Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of another cool-down.

MONDAY: We’ll see a little bit of sun but clouds will gradually increase through the day. We won’t be as cool, but temperatures will remain in the 50s through the day with a southwesterly wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will return briefly on Tuesday but more clouds will build in for Wednesday with some showers possible after sunset. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers are possible through the day, especially in the morning. Fortunately, this doesn’t look like a severe weather system. Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the day.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Temperatures will cool down after Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. We’ll see some sun on Saturday but clouds will return late Sunday ahead of another system that will bring us the chance for more showers on Monday.

