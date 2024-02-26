Cloudy and warm start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a beautiful spring-like weekend with plentiful sunshine, clouds will be with us to start the next work week. High temperatures in the 70s will remain through Wednesday when a strong cold front passes. That front will bring our next rain chance and drop temperatures into the 50s in its wake.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase from west to east tonight. They will keep lows in the 50s where they build in sooner. To the east where clear skies persist longer, temperatures will drop into the 40s.

MONDAY: We will start the week with another excellent spring-like day! Highs will reach the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. A south wind will gust to 20mph at times to help bring us this warm air and more moisture.

MONDAY NIGHT: With more moisture in the air, temperatures will not be able to cool as much overnight. As such, lows will bottom out near 60° which is close to our average high!

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as highs approach the 80° mark! Our next rain chance comes on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes. With much uncertainty in the forecast, we will need to wait to detail a potential risk for severe thunderstorms.