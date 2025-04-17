CMSD Dr. Stanley Ellis receives HCSD Interim Superintendent offer

cmsd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It appears the Columbus Municipal School District will need a new superintendent.

On the Mississippi Board of Education’s agenda is to accept Dr. Stanley K. Ellis as the Interim Superintendent for the Humphreys County School District.

The employment agreement would begin on July 1 and end on June 30, 2026.

The Delta school district would pay Ellis $162,000 a year.

He was hired for the Columbus job in May 2023.

We have reached out to a Columbus Municipal School District spokesperson for comment.

