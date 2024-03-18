Cold and breezy start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A reinforcing cold front will drop temperatures for Monday. Temperatures will begin climbing on Tuesday and we’ll reach the 70° mark on Wednesday. A high pressure will keep us dry for the first half of the week, but a system will pass Thursday and into Friday. It will bring the chance for showers both days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows near 40°.

MONDAY: We will have plentiful sunshine, but don’t let that fool you. A north wind will usher in cooler air to keep high temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds throughout the day will be between 10-20 mph and could gust up to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Winds will calm down after sunset and combined with a clear sky, temperatures will crash. Lows will be in the upper-20s causing a freeze. The northern half of the area is under a freeze watch while the southern half is under a freeze warning. Be sure to protect your plants!

REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure will continue to bring us sunny and dry weather through midweek. A southerly wind will allow highs to return to the 70s on Wednesday. Come Thursday, our next weathermaker moves into the area. Stray showers could begin on Thursday but better chances for rain come Friday.