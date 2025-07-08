Hot & stormy ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms will take over the forecast as hot, humid conditions remain .

TODAY: Hot and steamy before storms pop up late morning/early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s, and a few afternoon storms that will fizzle out before midnight.

TONIGHT: Quieting down and clearing out, with lows in the mid 70s and a mostly clear sky.

AHEAD: Through Saturday, every afternoon about half or more of the area will see showers and storms. At times they could be strong, dropping a lot of rain and bringing some wind and lots of lightning. On the bright side, maybe we can escape the summer without a drought like the last few years!