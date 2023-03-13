Cold mornings

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cooler weather in-store this week with rain staying out of the way until Thursday.

TODAY: Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will warm to the mid 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s permitting a freeze warning for the area!

TUESDAY: A cold start to the morning but more sunshine will lead us to settle in the mid 50s before returning to the 30s for a second night of freezing conditions. If you have outside plants, be mindful!

REST OF THE WEEK: Warmer temperatures return Wednesday through Friday before cooler weather follows our next system heading into this weekend. This next system brings chances of rain and storms Thursday night continuing through Friday afternoon. We’ll end the week cool and dry as temperatures fall back to the 50s.